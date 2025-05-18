  • BUGÜNKÜ YENİ ASIR
  • Namaz Vakitleri
  • VavTv Canlı Yayın
Haberler Gündem Kartalkaya faciası şüphelilerine 1998’er yıla kadar hapis istemi

Kartalkaya faciası şüphelilerine 1998’er yıla kadar hapis istemi

HABER MERKEZİ

Giriş Tarihi: Gazete

Kartalkaya faciası şüphelilerine 1998’er yıla kadar hapis istemi
İZMİR MAGAZİN SPOR SON
DAKİKA