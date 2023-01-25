  • BUGÜNKÜ YENİ ASIR
  • İkindiye 23:55:00
  • BIST 78.384,78
    EURO 4,4760
    USD 3,8608
    GBP 3,8608
    CHF 3,8608
    JPY 3,8608
Haberler Sarmaşık Oscar adayları açıklandı!

Oscar adayları açıklandı!

25.1.2023

Oscar adayları açıklandı!

95. Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayla dün açıklandı. Kazananlar, 12 Mart tarihinde her zamanki gibi Los Angeles Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenecek olan ödül töreninde belli olacak. İşte adaylar:

■ EN İYİ FİLM: Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Tar, Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking.

■ EN İYİ YÖNETMEN: Daniel Scheinert & Daniel, Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Todd Field (Tar), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness).

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Cate Blanchett (Tar), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie).

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Bill Nighy (Living), Paul Mescal (Aftersun).

  • SON DAKİKA
    • İZMİR MAGAZİN SPOR SON
    DAKİKA