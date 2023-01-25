Oscar adayları açıklandı!

95. Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayla dün açıklandı. Kazananlar, 12 Mart tarihinde her zamanki gibi Los Angeles Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenecek olan ödül töreninde belli olacak. İşte adaylar:



■ EN İYİ FİLM: Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Tar, Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking.



■ EN İYİ YÖNETMEN: Daniel Scheinert & Daniel, Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Todd Field (Tar), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness).



■ EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Cate Blanchett (Tar), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie).



■ EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Bill Nighy (Living), Paul Mescal (Aftersun).